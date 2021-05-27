Cancel
Wenatchee, WA

Janet M. Markley Piepel

Wenatchee World
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJanet M. (Markley) Piepel, 77, beautifully went to Heaven at 8:29 a.m. on May 22, 2021. Her daughter, Mindy, and her son, David, were by her side, as she made a glorious transition from this world into Heaven. She was born October 6, 1943, in Kirkland, WA. Her parents were Arthur and Audrey Markley. Janet married Richard Piepel on November 11, 1967. They made their home in the Wenatchee Valley and raised two children Melinda Leigh Piepel and David James Piepel.

