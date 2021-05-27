Janet M. Markley Piepel

Good evening and welcome to the NCWLIFE Evening News. I’m Grant Olson. Before we get to what’s making news, let’s take a quick look outside our weather window:. And now, here a few of the stories we’re following for you tonight, Chelan County Commissioners expanded the no-parking zones on county roads near two popular trailheads Tuesday as parking issues continue to plague recreational areas./ The Wenatchee Valley Humane Society has received a $17,000 grant investment from the Petco Love foundation, and, A major financial agency says the Douglas County PUD is in great financial shape, and increased the utilities rating on the bond market.