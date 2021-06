This is the series the hockey world has been waiting for. The Avalanche - best team in hockey, winners of the President’s trophy taking on the Golden Knights - same number of points, missing out on the top seed through tie-breaker. A season series that Colorado won 4-3-1, but Vegas took the goal advantage, 18-17. There isn’t much separating these two squads, game one will likely prove critical to who prevails over the seven game set.