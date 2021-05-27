Cancel
Congress & Courts

Congress seeks long-term solutions for drought crippling Western US

watereducation.org
 6 days ago

A crippling drought — largely connected to climate change — is gripping the Western United States, affecting over 70 million people and around 40% of the U.S. … Farmers, scientists, tribal officials, foresters and other groups affected by the worsening drought testified at a House Natural Resources Subcommittee on Water, Oceans and Wildlife hearing on Tuesday, asking lawmakers for both short-term relief and long-term solutions from the worsening conditions.

www.watereducation.org
