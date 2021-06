The latest version of Outlook for Windows beefs up the speed and reliability of changes made to shared calendars. Microsoft is promising a major improvement to Outlook for Windows that it hopes people won't even notice. Aimed at Outlook users who work with shared calendars, the new feature is designed to enhance the speed and reliability in the way updates to a shared calendar are synced for all users. As such, the goal is to eliminate those syncing problems people encountered in the past due to limitations in the software.