Why our brains prefer addition to subtraction

By Reece Goodall
theboar.org
 13 days ago

The human race is always looking to improve things and solve problems, and there’s an interesting phenomenon that occurs as we think about these things – we usually look to add. It may be organising another meeting to attempt to resolve an issue, adding more buttons or features to a gadget or, in our student lives, looking to add another paragraph or another reference to an essay. And it appears that we tend towards this approach even if it would make more sense to remove things instead. A new paper published in Nature explores this psychological tendency, with interesting insights about how we may approach problems.

theboar.org
