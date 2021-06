CHOWCHILLA, Calif. (FOX26) — A Chowchilla family is looking for their 19-year-old son who went missing and was last seen on May 29. According to his father, Terrance Taylor, Cartel Taylor was last seen in his Chowchilla home on May 29 around 10:30 p.m. The family discovered he was missing from the home the following morning when they woke up and saw the home’s backdoor was left open.