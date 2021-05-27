Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

‘Cancel culture’ is a shameful stain on the book world

By Sidney Pycroft
theboar.org
 13 days ago

You must be thinking: it’s that guy, complaining again, about the power and influence of publishers, and cancel culture’s latest foray into books. By now, I’m sure you’ve heard the term ‘cancel culture’ and either hate it, don’t care, or say it’s not real. Sadly, it is, and it’s nothing new; Sohini Kumar and Reece Goodall debated book banning half a decade ago in a Boar Books article. You could say Hobbes and Mandeville were victims of a moral-religious ‘cancel culture’ in the 17th and 18th centuries, and everyone should know the Salman Rushdie affair. This was where his 1988 novel, The Satanic Verses, lead to a fatwā from Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Khomeini, ordering his execution, leading to the firebombing of bookstores, public rallies with mass book burnings, and people associated with the book attacked, grievously injured, or even killed, like Hitoshi Igarashi, the book’s Japanese translator. William Nygaard, the Norwegian publisher, survived three bullets in his back.

theboar.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Peterson
Person
Ayatollah Khomeini
Person
Salman Rushdie
Person
Lionel Shriver
Person
Hobbes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apologies#World Culture#Religious Freedom#Personal Freedom#Business Culture#Free Society#Fatw#Japanese#Norwegian#Streisand#Boar Books#Eleanor Park#Mass Book Burnings#Racism Claims#Cancellation Tendencies#Transphobia Accusations#Religious Fervour#Misery#Artistic Freedom#People
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Society
News Break
Arts
News Break
Google
Related
Books & LiteratureMidland Reporter-Telegram

Book World: 20 books to read this summer

All That She Carried: The Journey of Ashley's Sack, a Black Family Keepsake. NONFICTION | Knowing her daughter was about to be sold, Rose, enslaved in 1850s South Carolina, handed her 9-year-old a cotton bag of keepsakes. That heirloom, passed from one generation to the next, led Miles, a MacArthur fellow and historian, to re-create the trajectory of Rose's descendants. Faced with inadequate records, the author uses the bag's contents to conjure a mosaic of Black women's lives during and after slavery. (Available June 8)
Celebritiesdepauliaonline.com

OPINION: Cancel culture is more than mob mentality

What do Seth Rogen, Rick Santorum and J.K Rowling have in common?. They, and many other public figures from celebrities to senators, have spoken about “cancel culture.” Merriam-Webster defines it as a mass withdrawal of support for someone such as a celebrity to “express disapproval and exert social pressure,” but opinions on the phenomenon vary.
Bakersfield, CABakersfield Californian

Letter to the editor: Cancel culture an American tradition

I would like to comment on all the letters you guys are receiving from people who claim that we are living in a cancel culture, because we want Confederate flags, statues and symbols to be taken down from public buildings and parks. I am a descendant of a Civil War...
NFLClarion News

Racism, cancel culture and wokism'

Black Lives Matter and Antifa have been burning buildings, killing people, destroying property for over a year, they are not peaceful protestors, they are unruly anarchists. Few get arrested, so why can this happen as a normalized activity in our society? It would seem there is nothing illegal about those activities, "social justice warriors" all have blanket immunity under "wokism" in Democratic controlled cities.
MinoritiesWashington Times

Seven steps to surviving cancel culture

As a Black conservative for more than 40 years, I’m an expert on being canceled. I was canceled by the political left long before cancel culture was all the rage. If there’s one thing liberals and leftists dislike more than a conservative, it’s a Black conservative. Liberal America doesn’t want...
Books & Literaturebaos.pub

What Sam Harris’ “Free Will” Taught Me

A couple of weeks ago, I was writing an article on alternate reality theories. To bolster one of my arguments, I read Sam Harris' “Free Will.” Although Harris did little to persuade me that free will does not exist, I did learn a lot about how not to write. Be...
Indiana Stateepicreads.com

All 408 Books In Rory Gilmore’s Reading List

Has anyone watched the iconic show approximately 700 times since quarantine? *raises all the hands* Don’t be shy! There’s something quintessential about this TV show that spans time. We’ll reserve our judgment, but we love Paris, hate Dean, and couldn’t live without Jess. Jess is a book reader, so. Speaking...
Books & LiteratureElectric Literature

9 Books by Trans Authors Changing Literature Today

If you enjoy reading Electric Literature, join our mailing list! We’ll send you the best of EL each week, and you’ll be the first to know about upcoming submissions periods and virtual events. In college, I was living in Amsterdam and a friend leant me a copy of Leslie Feinberg’s...
Celebritiesthecut.com

Finally, Some Decent Thoughts on Cancel Culture

Against all odds, a white man has said a tolerable thing about cancel culture. During a recent appearance on Good Morning Britain, per a clip shared by the Independent, Seth Rogen talked about the often defensive way that fellow comedians have responded to comments about their jokes aging poorly. “To me, when I see comedians complaining about this kind of thing, I don’t understand what they’re complaining about,” Rogen said. “If you’ve made a joke that’s aged terribly, accept it. And if you don’t think it’s aged terribly, then say that. To me, it’s not worth complaining about to the degree I see other comedians complaining about.”
Sag Harbor, NY27east.com

Book Review: Philip Hoare’s ‘Albert And The Whale’

On Thursday, June 24, at 12:30 p.m., those curious about whales and art will be able to Zoom into a talk sponsored by Canio’s Books as a kind of heads-up to its biennial Moby Dick Marathon, to run this fall over HarborFest weekend in Sag Harbor starting September 10. The...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Obama warns of 'dangers of cancel culture' going 'overboard'

Former President Obama in an interview that aired Monday warned against what he characterized as "the dangers of cancel culture" going too far in American society. "A lot of the dangers of cancel culture and 'we're just going to be condemning people all the time,' at least among my daughters, they'll acknowledge that among their peer group or in college campuses, you'll see people going overboard," Obama said during an interview with CNN's Anderson Cooper.
ringsidenews.com

Drake Wuertz On ‘Woke Cancel Culture’ Attacking Him

Drake Wuertz made headlines for months, but it had nothing to do with his work as a referee on NXT. He took part in many extracurricular activities outside of the company that made a lot of people pay attention, because he was spreading some concerning rhetoric. Wuertz fell down the...
Societyareomagazine.com

Cancel Culture and the Free Speech Debates

In our public discourse, those who say things that are polemical, simplistic or polarizing tend to receive the most attention. But the world is complex, life is messy, moral intuitions often conflict with each other and most genuine social and personal problems are hard to solve—and even the solutions that seem easy often have unintended consequences.
SocietyThe Post and Courier

Commentary: Cancel culture, extremism and the assault on free speech

What happened to Mr. Potato Head? And now Dr. Seuss is under attack? What is going on? Are “woke” liberals going to ban everything? What can we say today without being attacked? Aren’t we supposed to have freedom of speech under the Constitution?. “Cancel culture” is difficult to define, because...
Books & Literaturegranthshala.com

Look Inside Philip Roth’s Personal Library

NEWARK – Philip Roth was not precious about the books in his personal library. When he died in 2018, he left behind more than 7,000 mark-up paperbacks and hardcovers, most of them tucked away in the built-in shelves of his Upper West Side apartment and Warren, Conn., home. he donated them to Newark Public Library, and when Nadine Sergejeff, what would become the supervising librarian Philip Roth Personal LibraryHe saw what he had, found the treasure.
Healthmediaite.com

CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta Astounded by Bizarre Vaccine-Magnet Conspiracy Theory: ‘I’m Never Going to Fully Understand This…’

During a Wednesday appearance with Jake Tapper, CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanja Gupta addressed a ridiculous claim made by a doctor about Covid-19 vaccines. During a Tuesday hearing at the Ohio state house, Dr. Sherri Tenpenny testified in support of a bill that would prohibit numerous types of public and private entities from requiring or even incentivizing vaccinations.
ReligionThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

How the church should respond to Cancel Culture

The early church father Tertullian famously said, “The blood of the martyrs is the seed of the church.”. But the church in America has rarely faced such persecution. Christianity as expressed through the last 2,000 years looks far different than the Americanized Christianity of the last 200 years. American Christians...
Books & Literaturebrewtownbuzzsouth.com

Kathy Stilin’s Book Blog: Science! For Non-Scientists

Greetings form St. Francis Library! This month’s blog is all about books for those of us who like science but are not scientists. You know who you are!. There are a lot of great books out there in this category. I’m including a couple of new selections, and listing books that have been well-reviewed and recommended.