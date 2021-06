Have you ever (very enthusiastically) purchased a new filing or organization system that was abandoned within 6 (or even 3) months? Or an expensive, fancy planner that now serves as dormant countertop clutter? Finding an organizing system that actually works is a life-long quest for adults with ADHD. Folders, shelving systems, calendars, or apps that click for one ADHD brain may only complicate things for another. Low motivation and poor working memory can get in the way of staying organized, too. Many products promise a simple, almost magical, way to get back on track, but do any of them actually help?