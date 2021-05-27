Ocala firefighters extricate motorist after rollover crash on S.R. 40

An unidentified female motorcyclist was killed in a crash Sunday night in the Ocala National Forest. The woman had been riding a motorcycle at about 7:15 p.m. northbound on NE 127th St Rd south of NE 230th Ave west of Salt Springs when she failed to negotiate a curve and the motorcycle left the roadway, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The motorcycle overturned and she was ejected from it.