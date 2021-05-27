newsbreak-logo
Ocala, FL

Ocala firefighters extricate motorist after rollover crash on S.R. 40

By Larry D. Croom
ocala-news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne person was injured and had to be extricated from a vehicle that flipped over during a crash in Ocala on Wednesday. Crews from Ocala Fire Rescue responded to the 9 a.m. crash in the 1500 block of E. Silver Springs Boulevard. Firefighters arrived on scene to find a silver compact vehicle on its roof with its driver trapped inside. A white pickup truck with minimal damage was parked behind the silver vehicle, a report states.

www.ocala-news.com
