newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Small Business

Upthegrove secures extra $800k in funding to protect businesses from displacement

Posted by 
SeaTac Blog
SeaTac Blog
 3 days ago

King County Councilmember Dave Upthegrove this week secured additional funding to support a County program to protect small businesses from displacement by gentrification or impacts from pandemic-related economic challenges.

The King County Council voted on Tuesday to provide the additional $800,000 to the County’s Commercial Affordability Pilot Project as part of its most recent round of COVID-related funding.

“The Pilot Project has helped two South King County businesses thrive despite facing displacement and other small business challenges,” Upthegrove said. “Both Spice Bridge in Tukwila and the SeaTac International Mall in SeaTac are success stories in part because of this vital County support. I want to see more of these community-led, small business successes in our region.”

The recently opened SeaTac International Mall features an indoor Somali shopping mall, grocery store, deli, office space and a chiropractor. Many of the Somali-owned businesses were displaced from Bakaro Mall a few years ago and were looking for a new space to sell their goods.

“When Bakaro Mall closed, we worked with many of the businesses – including the micro-businesses run by Somali women – to find options so they could continue to operate. The County provided intensive technical support through a consultant, but it was clear we needed a broader approach to the issue of displacement,” Upthegrove said. “When a small business is displaced, it’s not just the business that is hurt, it’s the entire community. This new funding will not only strengthen businesses, it will also strengthen our community.”

SeaTac Blog

SeaTac Blog

162
Followers
264
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Events Politics, Crime, COVID-19 News, Arts & more for SeaTac, WA

 https://seatacblog.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gentrification#Shopping Mall#Displacement#Extra Space#Office Space#Run Support#The King County Council#Bakaro Mall#Spice Bridge#Covid Related Funding#Businesses#Community#Deli#Tukwila#Somali Women#Grocery Store#Success
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Small Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
Alachua County, FLalachuachronicle.com

County Commission provides update on dogs, approves Affordable Housing Trust Fund, approves new development

The May 25 regular meeting of the Alachua County Commission began with Chair Ken Cornell calling for a moment of silence “in recognition of the one year anniversary of George Floyd’s passing.” In the last meeting before the Memorial Day commemoration of those who have died serving in the U.S. military, there was no mention of Memorial Day.
Stratford, CTnewmilfordspectrum.com

For sale: Prime Stratford development site, some cleanup required

STRATFORD — The town is on the lookout for a developer interested in the former Contract Plating property on Longbrook Avenue. Millions of dollars in grants have been used to clean up the 10-acre site across the Metro-North tracks from Home Depot and Wal-Mart. But nearly $2 million is still...
Homelessappraisalbuzz.com

Governmental Measures Target Expanded Access to Affordable Housing

HUD Secretary Fudge elected to serve as Chair of council to prevent homelessness with Biden allotting funds to HUD from his Budget for 2022 to advance housing equity. 2021 promises to be a big year for the appraisal profession. The coronavirus pandemic forced appraisers to quickly adapt, and we had to tackle a.
Small BusinessRadio Business Report

Charter Invests In Small Business Development

Charter Communications‘ Spectrum Community Investment Loan Fund has invested $1 million in the Carolina Small Business Development Fund (CSBDF). The nonprofit certified community development financial institution (CDFI) will provide low-interest loans to small businesses in Charter’s North Carolina service area.
Algona, IAAlgona Upper Des Moines

Residential property code on Algona council's radar

ALGONA—City council members have begun their review of a proposed property and maintenance code for all housing in Algona. The proposal was discussed during a work session Monday, May 17, at City Hall. The document states: “The provisions of this code shall apply to all existing residential and nonresidential structures...
Real Estatethepost.on.ca

Grey County kicks off process to sell 2 Westmount units

Grey County council is giving staff the go-ahead to sell some of its housing units on 7th and 8th avenues west near Alpha Street in Owen Sound. On Thursday, during its committee of the whole meeting, county council authorized staff to issue a tender for real estate services and negotiate the sale of two of the single-family homes, in what is known as the Westmount area. The sale of the homes will need to be finalized through a bylaw approved by council.
San Diego County, CACoast News

County Water Authority board approves Urban Water Management Plan

REGION — The San Diego County Water Authority’s 2020 Urban Water Management Plan was approved May 27 by its board of directors for submission to the state. The plan highlights how a regional commitment to a “water portfolio approach” to supply management means San Diego County will continue to have reliable water supplies through 2045, even during multiple dry years.
Melrose, MAcityofmelrose.org

Melrose Cultural Council Seeks Community Feedback

A Message from Melrose Cultural Council Chair, Arleen Frasca:. There is much to celebrate, with spring and the winding down of Covid-19 restrictions!. We’re looking ahead to our funding priorities for 2022 for community based arts and culture, and we want your input!. Here’s how you can help:. Take a...
Murrells Inlet, SCCoastal Observer

Dredge study looks at disposal sites offshore

Dredging is needed to remove about 750,000 cubic yards of material from creeks in Murrells Inlet to make its waterways navigable, according to engineers hired by Georgetown County to complete a master plan for the work. But before that can be done, the engineers say, the county has to find...
Albemarle County, VAcbs19news

Grant funding for dam safety, flood protection projects

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Grant funding to support dam safety and flood protection activities has been announced. According to a release from the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation, there are two dams in Albemarle County that will be impacted by this funding. Virginia is awarding $726,000 to support...
Environmentfarmweek.com

Funding deadline nears for projects to protect nature

Environmental projects that con-nect people with nature, improve our best habitats or help tackle threats facing our natural environment such as the decline of native species are being urged to apply for funding. Environment Minister Edwin Poots said applications for the £2 million Environmental Challenge Competition, one of three strands...
Honolulu, HIKITV.com

2021 affordable housing income limits decline by 4%

The Department of Planning and Permitting (DPP) has released the 2021 affordable housing income limits. They serve as guidelines in qualifying purchasers and renters for affordable units as required under various city programs. Income limits declined 4.0 percent, on average, from 2020. It is the third such drop since 2000;...
Congress & Courtswaste360.com

NWRA Urges Congressional Leaders to Protect Family Businesses from Additional Taxes

Arlington, VA – The National Waste & Recycling Association (NWRA) joined other organizations on a letter to congressional leaders urging support for the continuation of the stepped-up basis provision, which does not impose capital gains taxes when assets transfer ownership upon death of a loved one and business partner. Without the stepped-up basis, these families would face an additional tax burden.
Williston, NDWilliston Daily Herald

Businesses look to expand with approval of STAR Fund grants from Williston Economic Development, City Commission

The Williston City Commission has approved another round of STAR Fund applications from Williston Economic Development. Economic Development Director Shawn Wenko presented the items to the board at the Tuesday, May 25 meeting, along with FLEX Pace cancellation and refund requests. The commission approved the following requests:. Connect Us Therapy:...
Beloit, WIBeloit Daily News

Small businesses in Beloit urged to apply for additional grant funding from pandemic aid

BELOIT—Small locally-owned businesses in Beloit are being encouraged to apply for grants that are part of the latest round of COVID-19 stimulus funding. Applications for the Wisconsin Tomorrow Small Business Recovery Grant will be accepted until 4:30 p.m. on June 7, according to an announcement by the office of Governor Tony Evers. The Wisconsin Tomorrow Small Business Recovery Grants program is a collaboration between the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) and the Department of Revenue (DOR).