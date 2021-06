Several regions across the world have been embracing crypto after its five-fold surge. Hong Kong, however, has limited the trading of crypto to professional investors. While the crypto-verse started out as a market free from the shackles of governments across the world, its constant association with the dark web forced authorities to intervene. Despite this, the crypto-verse is considered a decentralized system free to all. This appears to be changing with time as several governments have started to ban the trading of digital assets while outrightly calling them a sham.