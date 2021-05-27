newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Kickoff Times and Broadcast Info Announced for WVU Football’s First Three Games

By Cody Nespor
wvsportsnow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKickoff times and broadcast information has been set for West Virginia football’s first three games of the 2021 season, the Big 12 and Big Ten offices announced Thursday. The Mountaineers will open the 2021 season with a 3:30 p.m. road game against Maryland on Sept. 4 that will be televised on ESPN.

wvsportsnow.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
West Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wvu#Big 12 Conference#American Football#Virginia Tech Football#Home Field#Open Field#Info#Wvu Football#Mountaineers#Espn#Hokies#Black Diamon Trophy#Terrapins#West Virginia Football#Fcs Opponents#Milan Puskar Stadium#Fedex Field#Fs1#Familiar Foes#6 Day Window
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
West Virginia University
News Break
Virginia Tech
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
College SportsCharlotteObserver.com

Gamecocks learn first three kickoff times for Beamer’s debut season

South Carolina has learned a handful of kickoff times for the 2021 season. The Gamecocks will have a night time opener in Shane Beamer’s debut and prime-time matchup with Georgia in its Southeastern Conference opener as the conference released game times and TV for the first three weeks of the season on Thursday.
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

Hokies land late 2021 addition in JUCO OL Schick

Virginia Tech has landed a late addition to its 2021 recruiting class with the addition of Snow Junior College offensive tackle Bob Schick. “I verbally committed,” Schick told 247Sports. “I’m just waiting on the Letter of Intent.”. Schick announced the commitment on Thursday night. “After much thought and prayer with...
College SportsAmarillo Globe-Times

Texas Tech ousted from Big 12 tourney after losses to TCU, KSU

Texas Tech was unable to stay in the winner's bracket, much less any bracket after inclement weather postponed the Big 12 Tournament for a day. The No. 5 Red Raiders dropped a pair of contests to TCU and Kansas State — by 7-2 margins — before exiting the double-elimination tournament inside Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City.
College SportsPosted by
The Game Haus

College Basketball Senior Evaluations

Gillespie had a great Senior season until his season was cut short due to a Torn MCL and now will look to return Villanova to a Final Four. Furthermore, he brings the Villanova identity with being great with the basketball-playing under great control. As well as, being able to get into the lane on jump stops to make shots and distribute to others. Additionally, he does a great job of posting up guards for scoring opportunities or passing out of the post. Next, he’s a really good shot-maker from the perimeter off the catch at 37.6% from three. Continued, he’s a good distributor to others, however, he could continue to elevate in that area to be more dynamic with the basketball. His movement on the perimeter is really good with spacing the floor and being shot ready at all times. Also, he is solid in transition with being able to make plays on the perimeter and getting others involved. Now defensively, he could be more effective on the basketball with his lateral movement. As well as, being more active in basketball. Collin Gillespie will be one of the best players in college basketball attempting to lead Villanova to a National Championship.
College SportsBleacher Report

ACC Baseball Tournament 2021: Thursday Scores, Updated Bracket and Schedule

With just two days left in pool play at the 2021 ACC baseball tournament, the pressure is mounting on teams as they look to clinch a berth in the semifinals. No. 1 seed Notre Dame had no problems in its first game of the tournament on Wednesday. The Fighting Irish shut out Virginia Tech 8-0 to set up a showdown with Virginia tomorrow to determine the winner of Pool A.
College Sportsutsports.com

Vols Wrap Up Opening Round at NCAA Championships

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – The Tennessee men's golf team completed its opening round of the NCAA Championships Friday and is tied for 19th place entering round two. The Vols shot 12-over as a team during the tournament's first round. Tennessee, along with the rest of the field, will play one more...
NFLPosted by
247Sports

What we know about Syracuse football's 2021 schedule after ACC announcement

Syracuse football's 2021 schedule is coming together as the Atlantic Coast Conference announced game times and television assignments for the first three weeks of the season on Thursday. The Orange will open Year 6 of the Dino Babers era under the lights at Ohio on Sept. 4. SU and the Bobcats are set to kick off at 7 p.m. The game will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network.
College SportsPosted by
Awesome 98

Jace Jung Ends Incredible Streak at Big 12 Tournament

Jace Jung's incredible on-base streak that nobody was really talking about has come to an end. Since February 23rd of 2020, Texas Tech's Jace Jung has reached base at least once in every single game he's started. Now, there are pinch-hit opportunities and what-not that break the streak, but just strictly talking games he's started in you have to go back 59 games to a contest against the Houston Cougars to find a game where Jace Jung didn't reach base.
NFLgobblercountry.com

Virginia Tech adds 2021 JUCO offensive tackle

The Virginia Tech Hokies lost a lot of talent from their offensive line after the 2020 season. Left tackle Christian Darrisaw declared for the 2021 NFL draft, where he went in the first round. The Hokies also lost a pair of former four-star recruits in Bryan Hudson and Doug Nester, who entered the transfer portal.
College SportsSan Bernardino County Sun

Virginia Tech outplays UCLA softball in super regional opener

It’s just the second appearance in the NCAA softball super regionals for the Virginia Tech softball team, but the Hokies wasted no time making their presence known. ACC Pitcher of the Year Keely Rochard held the second-seeded Bruins to three hits while striking out 12 and Virginia Tech capitalized on a handful of defensive errors to take the opener of the best-of-three series, 7-2, on Thursday night at UCLA’s Easton Stadium.
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

Boston College forward Andre Adams enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Boston College forward Andre Adams entered his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal on Thursday, Eagle Insider has confirmed. Adams was slated to give Boston College a reliable, veteran frontcourt presence last season after transferring into the program as a graduate transfer from Southern Utah, but tore his Achilles in September and missed all of 2020-21. Before arriving at Boston College, Adams spent two years at Southern Utah and averaged nine points on 63% shooting from the field and a team-leading 6.5 rebounds per game in 2019-20. A former three-star recruit out of Avondale (Ariz.) Westview, Adams began his college basketball career with local Arizona State, appearing in 14 games for the Sun Devils as a true freshman.
College SportsScarlet Nation

The 3-2-1 Column: Football hype, baseball's rise, N.C. State hate and more

In this week's 3-2-1 Column, we're thinking about optimism for Pitt football, a new most-hated opponent and more. Let’s talk Pittsburgh sports for a minute. You’ve got the pro football team. They’re fresh off arguably the most embarrassing first-round playoff bounce since Demaryius Thomas made it look like Tim Tebow could win a playoff game.
Oregon StatePosted by
247Sports

2021 Oregon State Football Top Players Countdown: #16 Andrzej Hughes-Murray

The Oregon State football team has completed its five-week spring camp schedule, and those practices provided the Beavers with ample opportunities to progress during the offseason. As the squad now enters the summer months, the regular season is beginning to inch closer. The Beavers are hoping to reach the postseason for the first time under head coach Jonathan Smith, and in order to get there, offseason improvements must carry over into the fall.
FootballPosted by
247Sports

Football Recruiting: Weekly commitment recap

The 2022 recruiting cycle is officially in full swing as high school football players around the country continue to announce their respective college decisions. During the week beginning May 22 and ending May 28, there were six players in the 2022 class who committed to a Power Five college football program. Of those players, two are rated as four-star prospects according to the 247Sports Composite.