The Northampton Historic Preservation Society will present a “Lecture on the Lawn” at Pear Valley on Sunday, May 16 at 2:00 p.m. Pear Valley was constructed circa 1740 and is a rare example of a single-family dwelling on the Eastern Shore from that period. It is a story and a half building with one room on the first floor, a loft upstairs and a large fireplace with hearth for cooking. It is the only remaining example of this architecture on the Eastern Shore and is a National Historic Landmark. Dr. David Scott will discuss the history of this house, including its significant architectural features as examples of 18th century construction. He will also discuss the Nottingham family which owned “Pear Valley” for several generations.