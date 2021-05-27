Woman’s Reading Club Donations Books to Library, Lucas Presents May Program

The library welcomes back all its book sale shoppers for its Spring Book Sale fundraiser beginning today, Thursday, May 20, through Saturday, May 22, then again Monday, May 24, and Tuesday, May 25, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. With safety concerns in mind amid the coronavirus pandemic, the sale will take place in the Book Cellar pf the library, and will be by appointment only. Visit https://signup.com/go/PqNwPXO to make appointments. The sale features over 70,000 items sorted in more than 50 categories - histories, biographies, wellness, cookbooks, art books, religion, sports, travel, and science fiction; all levels of books and AV for children and teens, and so many more; gently used, collectible, rare books, DVDs, CDs, books on CD. Thursday through Saturday items are priced as marked; Monday is $10 per bag, and Tuesday is $5 per bag. All proceeds benefit the library. The library, and the sale are closed on Sunday. All safety protocols will be followed amid the coronavirus pandemic: Masks covering noses, and mouths, use of hand sanitizers and physical distancing.