ELKO – Please join the Elko Area Chamber for Business Before Hours on May 13 from 8 to 9 a.m. with Jewels Floral Studio and Studio K Blow Dry Bar at 336 Silver St. Business Before Hours is a free and fun event open to the public. Our hosts will serve food and beverages and provide a variety of raffle prizes. Attend and network with other business leaders and community members. Additionally, learn more about our hosting organizations and have the first opportunity to hear about what’s up and coming in our community.