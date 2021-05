By Carol Vaughn and David Martin — Last week’s front-page article reported that health outcomes for the Shore’s two counties are among the state’s lowest with life expectancy in Accomack at 76.8 years and in Northampton at 76.4 years, compared to the state’s overall average of 79.5 years. But the reality for Black residents of the Shore is even bleaker: five years shorter life expectancy for Black Northampton residents (versus White residents) and 3.8 years shorter life expectancy for Black Accomack residents.