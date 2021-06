Three integrity commissioner reports conducted during this term of council has cost local taxpayers almost $50 thousand. In a report presented to town council, Clerk Meagan Elliot stated “municipalities are required to appoint an Integrity Commissioner who reports to council in respect to the application of the Code of Conduct and the application of sections 5, 5.1 and 5.2 of the Municipal Conflict of Interest Act. An Integrity Commissioner may also be utilized by members of Council for seeking advice surrounding the same.