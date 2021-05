Looking to shake your tail feather before Dirtybird Campout this fall? Head to Los Angeles for the “Road To Campout” in August!. Calling all members of the Dirtybird flock, there’s a new event for you to mark on your calendars! That’s right, after a successful debut edition of CampINN and the news that passes for Dirtybird Campout will be available soon comes the news that Claude VonStroke and crew will be heading to Los Angeles. Much like its name suggests, the newly announced day festival, Road To Campout, has been unveiled to help those in Southern California get the dust off their dancing shoes and prepped for the festival itself.