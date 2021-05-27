Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Dalglish believes Gerrard should follow Celtic trend

By David Walton
67hailhail.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKenny Dalglish believes Steven Gerrard should follow Celtic’s lead and start using more Scottish players to help the national team. Over the course of the season, Celtic have had a host of Scotland players playing for them. Callum McGregor, Ryan Christie, David Turnbull, Greg Taylor, and James Forrest are all off to the Euros with the national team. Not to mention Stephen Welsh has managed to breakthrough and become a regular too.

www.67hailhail.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Christie
Person
Steve Clarke
Person
Steven Gerrard
Person
Stephen Welsh
Person
Callum Mcgregor
Person
Kenny Dalglish
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rangers#Sky Sports#The League#Ibrox#The Premier League#Celtic Regulars#Scottish Players#Scotland Players#Club Success#Signing#Younger Players#Academy Players#National Team#Dalglish Believes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Celtic F.C.
News Break
World
News Break
Sports
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Premier League
Country
Scotland
News Break
Sky Sport
Related
FIFAthekatynews.com

FIFA 21: How to Complete Kenny Dalglish Prime Icon Moments SBC

Kenny Dalglish has gotten the Prime Icon Moments cards in FIFA 21, who has be added to Icon Squad Building Challenges. A Scottish legend who has spent his best time at Celtics and Liverpool. The story behind his Moments card is his decisive volley to win the first division championship for Liverpool in 1986. Below you can know his some information about states, analysis and solutions. Kenny Dalglish joined Liverpool in 1977, he took off, […]
SoccerBBC

Steven Gerrard: Rangers boss wins Scottish writers' manager award

Steven Gerrard has been voted manager of the year by Scottish football writers after leading Rangers to the Scottish Premiership title. Gerrard, in his third season at Ibrox manager, secured the club's first top-flight title in 10 years. The former England and Liverpool captain took up his first senior managerial...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Rangers boss Gerrard admits Man Utd great Sir Alex in regular contact

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has revealed Manchester United great Sir Alex Ferguson is in regular contact. Gerrard, who has been named Manager of the Year by the Scottish Football Writers' Association after guiding Rangers to the title, detailed how he has been able to pick Ferguson's brain during a number of telephone calls.
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Steven Gerrard Guides Rangers To An Invincible Season

Steven Gerrard has cemented his place in Rangers history today after guiding his team to an unbeaten season. Rangers ended the season with an emphatic 4-0 win over Aberdeen to confirm their title as the 'The Invincibles'. Rangers have an incredible record this season, they've played 38 games, won 32,...
Premier Leagueliverpool.com

Steven Gerrard's greatest Liverpool quality is being replicated, and the similarity is frightening

It wasn’t so long ago that Trent Alexander-Arnold was in the midst of the toughest period of his Liverpool career. Severely blunted as a creative force, regularly criticised for his supposed defensive shortcomings and left out of the England squad by Gareth Southgate, the common consensus was that Alexander-Arnold’s general performance levels had dropped off quite dramatically relative to the previous two seasons.
SoccerBBC

Rangers: Steven Gerrard and James Tavernier win PFA Scotland awards

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has been named the PFA Scotland manager of the year after completing an unbeaten Scottish Premiership campaign. The Ibrox boss received the most votes from players across the four SPFL divisions. St Johnstone's Callum Davidson, Livingston's David Martindale and Raith Rovers' John McGlynn were also nominated.