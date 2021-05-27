Dalglish believes Gerrard should follow Celtic trend

Kenny Dalglish has gotten the Prime Icon Moments cards in FIFA 21, who has be added to Icon Squad Building Challenges. A Scottish legend who has spent his best time at Celtics and Liverpool. The story behind his Moments card is his decisive volley to win the first division championship for Liverpool in 1986. Below you can know his some information about states, analysis and solutions. Kenny Dalglish joined Liverpool in 1977, he took off, […]