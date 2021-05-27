Dalglish believes Gerrard should follow Celtic trend
Kenny Dalglish believes Steven Gerrard should follow Celtic’s lead and start using more Scottish players to help the national team. Over the course of the season, Celtic have had a host of Scotland players playing for them. Callum McGregor, Ryan Christie, David Turnbull, Greg Taylor, and James Forrest are all off to the Euros with the national team. Not to mention Stephen Welsh has managed to breakthrough and become a regular too.www.67hailhail.com