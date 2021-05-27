newsbreak-logo
Listen To Jerry Garcia Band Perform ‘Ain’t No Bread In The Breadbox’ At MSG Debut In 1991

By Scott Bernstein
JamBase
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile the Grateful Dead first played Madison Square Garden in New York City in 1979, the Jerry Garcia Band didn’t make their debut at the iconic venue until November 15, 1991. On June 25, an official recording of the JGB’s Garden premiere will be released via Round Records as GarciaLive Vol. 16. Jerry Garcia and company’s show included a take on Norton Buffalo’s “Ain’t No Bread in the Breadbox,” the latest preview track from the upcoming set.

