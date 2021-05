MARSP Clare County Chapter is partnering with Witbeck’s Family Foods to provide a Hot Dog/Root Beer Float Fundraiser. It will take place in the parking lot of Witbeck’s and all supplies are donated by Witbecks’s. The MARSP-CCC group is a group of currently working and retired school personnel who appreciate Witbeck’s willingness to help them. All monies they collect will be used to support scholarships that are given to a graduating Clare, Farwell, or Harrison high school senior. Monies are also donated to the Mid-Michigan College scholarship fund.