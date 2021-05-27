Billy Strings Announces Bonnaroo Farm Concert Livestream & John Mailander Guest Appearance

Blues rock titan returns to the stage with new summer trek. This summer Joe Bonamassa is returning to the main stage for a string of concerts in the US! With dates already announced for California, Colorado, and Utah, he adds two more shows for Las Vegas, NV, and Cheyenne, WY. Fans have long awaited seeing their guitar hero perform live again, and now they will finally have the chance to reunite. Bonamassa, a man who before COVID-19, spent more days on the road than not every year, has been itching to get back to his busy international tour schedule. Thankfully, as the world continues to work towards a return to normalcy with new health guidelines and continued precautions against the COVID-19 virus, concerts are slowly but surely starting again. When Bonamassa hits the stage at Red Rocks Amphitheatre this year, it will be an extra special show, as he’ll commemorate his sixth year performing there! Tickets to Bonamassa’s Summer 2021 tour are on sale now at Ticketmaster.