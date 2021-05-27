newsbreak-logo
Billy Strings Announces Bonnaroo Farm Concert Livestream & John Mailander Guest Appearance

By Scott Bernstein
JamBase
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBilly Strings‘ show at The Bonnaroo Farm in Manchester, Tennessee will be broadcast via a Veeps livestream this Friday, May 28 starting at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. Strings and his band will be joined by multi-instrumentalist John Mailander in Manchester. Mailander is a member of Bruce Hornsby & The...

