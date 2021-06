Keep an eye on the following 5 OTC stocks which could be in action next week. CTR Investments & Consulting (OTCMKTS:CIVX) was on one of the most active stocks on Friday. The stock jumped 20% to closed at $0.0024. The stock saw a higher than average volume with more than 34.42 million shares traded for the session, well above its 30-day average volume of 6.16 million shares. The stock moved within a range of $ 0.0014 – 0.0024on Friday.