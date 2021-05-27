Ethereum Classic (ETC): Will the bearish divergence rise?
Ethereum Classic (ETC) has had 1,200% returns year-to-date. The cryptocurrency rose to prominence amidst the market boom of 2021. Before the start of the year, ETC coin was operating at a price level of $5 and went as high as $176. At the time of writing, ETC crypto stands at a price level of $74. The price of cryptocurrency is on a downtrend. The price level decreased by 8% in the past twenty-four hours while the daily trading volume went down by 30%.stockstelegraph.com