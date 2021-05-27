Ethereum Classic (ETC): Will the bearish divergence rise?

The last few days has not been so good for XRP, the native cryptocurrency of the United States-based blockchain cross-border payments giant Ripple as the digital currency entered into the consolidation phase where the price is continuously consolidating at around the $1 mark. The major altcoin is still bearish at the moment. However, there are some positive metrics that suggests that the seventh-ranked digital currency will likely top the figure of $1.30 in the next few days.