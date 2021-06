In the premarket trading session at last check, Bilibili Inc. (BILI) shares had surged by 4.93% to $112.46. BILI stock previously closed the session at $107.18 gaining 3.06%. The BILI stock volume traded 3.64 million shares. In the past year up-to-date BILI stock has jumped by 230.50%, and in the past week shares have moved up by 4.64%. In the past three and six months, the stock has shed -25.91%, while added 72.84% respectively. Furthermore, BILI stock is currently valued in the market at $39.82 billion and has 355.35 million outstanding shares.