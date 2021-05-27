Dogecoin (DOGE) not a joke anymore?

Dogecoin (DOGE) has fallen from its all-time high of $0.73 to $0.33 – nearly 50% loss. The price movements in the twenty-four-hour time period shows downward bias as the cryptocurrency fell nearly 5%. The daily trading volume of the cryptocurrency is also declining. Although DOGE crypto made it somewhat evident that it is no longer a joke – as it was originally planned – when it established its all-time high in the bull run moving up from a price of $0.003. The market crash has again brought the lack of innovation in cryptocurrency to highlights.