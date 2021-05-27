Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Dogecoin (DOGE) not a joke anymore?

By Muskan
stockstelegraph.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDogecoin (DOGE) has fallen from its all-time high of $0.73 to $0.33 – nearly 50% loss. The price movements in the twenty-four-hour time period shows downward bias as the cryptocurrency fell nearly 5%. The daily trading volume of the cryptocurrency is also declining. Although DOGE crypto made it somewhat evident that it is no longer a joke – as it was originally planned – when it established its all-time high in the bull run moving up from a price of $0.003. The market crash has again brought the lack of innovation in cryptocurrency to highlights.

stockstelegraph.com
View All 21 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Mark Cuban
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dogs#Twitter Inc#Tesla#Robinhood Christine Brown#Doge Crypto#Cryptocurrency#Downward Bias#Trading Volume#All Time High#Payment#Suggestions#Transaction Efficiency#Innovation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Crypto
News Break
Markets
News Break
Twitter
Related
StocksInvestorPlace

#DogeCointo1Dollar: Coinbase and Elon Musk Power $1 DOGE Hopes

Dogecoin (CCC:DOGE-USD) refuses to wear a leash. The meme coin is back in the news today thanks to a new exchange listing and a newly inspired Twitter rally. Can the gains continue for DOGE as investors hope to push #DogeCoinTo1Dollar?. Dogecoin has been laying low recently, with prices hovering in...
StocksInvestorPlace

Dogecoin Remains a Bad Joke Despite its Resurgence

This is a big moment for Dogecoin (CCC:DOGE-USD) as the cryptocurrency that was created as a joke gets listed on crypto exchange Coinbase’s (NASDAQ:COIN) Pro Platform, making it easier for investors to buy and trade the digital coin. News of Dogecoin’s debut on the Coinbase exchange was enough to send...
MarketsInvestorPlace

Dogecoin News: When Can You Buy DOGE on Coinbase?

Dogecoin (CCC:DOGE-USD) news for Wednesday includes it finally coming to Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) but not everyone will be able to buy and sell the popular meme cryptocurrency. Coinbase announced yesterday that users of its Pro service can now start transferring DOGE to their accounts. The goal is to build enough liquidity in the crypto that trading on the Coinbase Pro exchange can start tomorrow. This will see trading kick-off at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time.
MarketsFOX 40 News WICZ TV

Dogecoin surges after Coinbase says some users can trade it

Dogecoin is going to the moon again. The canine-themed digital currency soared more than 25% Wednesday to about 40 cents. Investors cheered the news that crypto giant Coinbase (COIN) was planning to let users of its Coinbase Pro service buy and sell dogecoin. By Wednesday night, Dogecoin had reached 42...
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Price Of Dogecoin Jumps As Joke Cryptocurrency Gets This Serious Support

The price of Dogecoin jumped Wednesday after cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase (COIN) said trading of the meme-based, Elon-Musk-boosted digital asset could begin trading on its platform as soon as Thursday. The announcement, which the top U.S. cryptocurrency exchange made on Tuesday, is the latest sign of acceptance for a cryptocurrency that...
Stocksdecrypt.co

Dogecoin Continues Surge Over 20% Following Coinbase Listing

Elon Musk isn't afraid to tweet about cryptocurrency. Image: Shutterstock. Dogecoin is currently priced at $0.39, an approximate 20% increase following the meme coin’s debut on Coinbase yesterday. Users were told they could begin transferring DOGE into their Coinbase accounts—with actual DOGE trading set to begin tomorrow, June 3. Providing...
MarketsPosted by
EWN

Dogecoin Could Retest $0.50 if the 50-day MA Turns into Support

Dogecoin has broken the $0.32, $0.35 and $0.40 resistance levels. Dogecoin is currently attempting to turn the 50-day MA as support which could propel it back to $0.50. Coinbase Pro will start trading Dogecoin tomorrow, June 3rd. Fundamentally, Dogecoin has Elon Musk and the DOGE-1 mission to look forward to...
Stocksgamerevolution.com

Baby Shark Stock: How to invest after Elon Musk ‘crushes all’ tweet

Elon Musk is shaking up the trading world once again, this time with his take on the best internet meme. In response to a South Park tweet on “meme stars,” Musk states that “Baby Shark crushes all!” As a result, several stocks are soaring while many traders are simply left wondering: What is Baby Shark stock? Here’s the need-to-know on SHARK, SmartStudy Co., and Samsung Publishing Co. for budding investors.
RetailPosted by
TechSpot

Dogecoin trading expected to open on Coinbase Pro starting June 3

What just happened? US cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has announced that users can now transfer Dogecoin into their Coinbase Pro accounts. Trading is set to begin on or after 9 a.m. Pacific on June 3, “if liquidity conditions are met,” the company said in a recent blog post. Coinbase further said...
StocksPosted by
Coinspeaker

Elon Musk’s ‘Baby Shark’ Tweet Sends Samsung Publishing Shares Higher

From the trends we have seen in the digital currency ecosystem, Elon Musk’s tweet is an indication of the amount of influence he has in the broader investment landscape. The shares of Korean firm Samsung Publishing Co Ltd (KRX: 068290) have taken a new leap following Elon Musk’s tweet about ‘Baby Shark’, a simple and catchy song created for children. The tweet was in response to claims about the meme stars recording more views online. Elon Musk waded in, saying “Baby Shark crushes all! More views than humans.”
Stockscryptopolitan.com

Dogecoin Price Analysis: DOGE up by 30% as it enters Coinbase Pro listing; what next?

Dogecoin price analysis highlights DOGE’s 30 percent price surge in the wake of joining Coinbase Pro listing. Dogecoin’s recent surge makes it the 5th largest cryptocurrency in the market, according to coinmarketcap.com. Cardano paves the way for Dogecoin in market cap ranking. Elon Musk’s favorite crypto asset, Dogecoin, registers an...
StocksCNBC

Dogecoin surges more than 25%, market cap grows to $54 billion on Coinbase listing this week

Dogecoin, the original meme asset, jumped on Wednesday following Coinbase's announcement that it will begin listing the cryptocurrency on its Pro platform this week. Dogecoin is trading at about 42 cents Wednesday morning, that's up 25% for the day, according to Coin Metrics. The move gave it a $54 billion market cap, making it the sixth-largest cryptocurrency by market value, according to Coinbase.
MarketsStreet.Com

Dogecoin Jumps as Coinbase Adds Cryptocurrency to Pro Platform

Dogecoin, the digital currency begun in 2013 as a joke, soared Wednesday after Coinbase (COIN) , the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange, announced it will list the digital asset on its Pro platform. “Starting June 1, transfer DOGE into your Coinbase Pro account ahead of trading,” Coinbase said. “Support for DOGE...
StocksCoinTelegraph

Dogecoin surges 40% on back of Coinbase Pro listing, Musk tweets

Meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin (DOGE) gained more than 40% early on Wednesday morning, following its listing on Coinbase Pro and yet another flurry of tweets from self-appointed DOGE spokesperson Elon Musk. Coinbase announced the listing of Dogecoin on its pro trader platform, Coinbase Pro, on Tuesday, sparking a swift revival in...
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Here's Why Dogecoin Skyrocketed Today

Exchange listings can make or break a cryptocurrency -- and Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) will soon be available for trading on the most important exchange of all. Beginning Thursday at noon EDT, Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) will list several trading pairs for Dogecoin on its Pro trading platform, which is geared toward professional traders. Coinbase Pro account holders will be able to trade the popular cryptocurrency against the U.S. dollar, the euro, the British pound, Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC), and Tether (CRYPTO:USDT). As a result of the announcement, Dogecoin was up 33% as of noon EDT today.