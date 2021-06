CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Summerfair returns this week to support and promote artists and the arts in Greater Cincinnati. “The rides have been taken out of Coney and we have a whole new area up there,” said Summerfair Executive Director Jayne Utter. “We are calling it Green Square. So, make sure to check that out. We will have some of our regulars up there and a lot of new people up there as well.”