Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Memphis, TN

Former Charter School Executive Director Indicted for Theft

tn.gov
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office has resulted in the indictment of Dr. Tamika Carwell-Richmond, the former Executive Director of the Legacy Leadership Academy charter school in Memphis, Tennessee. Legacy Leadership Academy served students in grades six through eight, and it was only open for the 2017-2018 school year....

comptroller.tn.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Memphis, TN
Education
Local
Tennessee Education
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
State
Tennessee State
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Charter School#Grand Theft#Education Department#Board Of Education#Legacy Leadership Academy#Tdoe#Instagram Tncot#Forgery#Comptroller Investigators#Fraudulent Activity#Oversight#Grant Requirements#School Year#Invoices#Reimbursement#Payment#Public Money#Bank
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Education
Related
Memphis, TNtennesseestar.com

Former Memphis IRS Employee Pleads Guilty to Tax Fraud

A former Internal Revenue Service (IRS) employee pleaded guilty in federal court this week to defrauding that agency by filing false tax returns for various taxpayers in the Memphis area, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Tennessee announced recently. Federal officials identified the former IRS employee as...
Tennessee StateRogersville Review

National gun policy group sues Tennessee over new handgun law

(The Center Square) – The nonprofit Firearms Policy Coalition is suing the state, claiming Tennessee's new law requiring an adult to be 21 years old to carry a handgun without a permit violates the Second Amendment. The lawsuit was filed on behalf of three named individuals – Caleb Bassett, Blake...
Tennessee Statewestplainsdailyquill.net

Tennessee gov signs transgender 'bathroom bill' for schools

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has signed legislation that puts public schools and their districts at risk of losing civil lawsuits if they let transgender students or employees …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...
Shelby County, TNwmcactionnews5.com

Health dept. reports nearly 1,400 active cases in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department reported 83 new COVID-19 cases with no additional deaths within the last 24 hours. The county currently has 1,398 active cases. The weekly COVID-19 positivity rate for the week of May 5 is 6.7%, a minor decrease from the week before...
Tennessee Statechattanoogapulse.com

Eight Hamilton County Schools Ranked In Top 100 In Tennessee

The Top 100 high schools in Tennessee includes eight high schools from Hamilton County Schools in the latest rankings from the U.S. News and World Report. Chattanooga High School Center for Creative Arts (10) was ranked in the top ten high schools in Tennessee. Signal Mountain Middle High School (26), Chattanooga Girls Leadership Academy (28), Chattanooga School for the Arts and Sciences (41), Hamilton County Collegiate High At Chattanooga State (47), Soddy Daisy High School (48), East Hamilton High School (60) and STEM School Chattanooga (97) were also included in the top 100 schools in the state.
Shelby County, TNwmcactionnews5.com

Shelby County to waive expungement fee beginning in July

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Criminal Court clerk’s office will begin waiving its expungement fee July 1. Currently, a $100 fee is required. A new Tennessee bill authorizes, instead of requires, clerks to charge the fee. The expungement law authorizes persons to petition for expunction for two different types of specified felonies.
Shelby County, TNwmcactionnews5.com

Shelby County COVID-19 Daily Update

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department reported 137 new cases Sunday with eight new deaths being reported. So far, there have been 97,530 cases and 1,646 deaths since the start of the pandemic. There are currently 1,422 active cases in Shelby County. The health department reports 257,226...
Shelby County, TNdailymemphian.com

Local nonprofits educate renters on rights in Shelby County

Renters’ rights is an issue that’s again risen to the surface since the COVID-19 pandemic. Omer Yusuf covers Bartlett and North Memphis neighborhoods for The Daily Memphian. He also analyzes COVID-19 data each week. Omer is a former Jackson Sun reporter and University of Memphis graduate.
Alabama StatePosted by
The Trussville Tribune

Missing Tennessee teen may be in Alabama

From The Tribune staff reports SOUTH PITTSBURG, Tenn. — A young girl has gone missing in Tennessee and authorities believe she may be with an adult male in Alabama or Georgia.  The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee are seeking the public’s help in finding 13-year-old […]
Tennessee Statewgnsradio.com

MTSU Board of Trustees to hold May 25th Committee Meetings

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — The Middle Tennessee State University Board of Trustees will hold committee meetings on Tuesday, May 25. All committee meetings are open to the public. However, due to COVID-19 precautions and social distancing requirements in line with current public health guidelines for indoor gatherings, public access to the meeting will only be available via livestream.
Tennessee Statepoliticsny.com

Tennessee Governor Signs Bathroom Bill

Get our insider newsletter delivered direct to you. Governor Bill Lee of Tennessee signed a bill on May 14 targeting bathroom and locker room access for transgender students and threatening lawsuits against those who dare violate the legislation. The “Tennessee Accommodations for All Children Act” allows individuals to sue a...
Memphis, TNbizjournals

People on the Move

Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer for Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare at Youth Villages (Memphis, TN) Youth Villages announced the addition of three new members to its national board of directors including Monica Wharton. Wharton is the executive vice president and chief administrative officer for Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare in Memphis, a comprehensive healthcare system with more than 13,000 employees and 2,500 providers serving communities across the Mid-South. Wharton oversees human resources, information technology, corporate risk, compliance and legal services. She is a member of the 10-person System Leadership Team that guides strategic direction for the nonprofit. She previously served as senior vice president/chief legal officer between 2017 and May 2020. Wharton is a member of the Leadership Memphis class of 2014 and serves as board chair for the American Heart Association, as well as on the boards of the Women’s Foundation of Greater Memphis, the University of Memphis Memphis Foundation, the Community Foundation of Memphis, and Facing History and Ourselves.