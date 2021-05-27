newsbreak-logo
Green Bay, WI

BBB Warns Wisconsin Residents Of A New Package Delivery Scam

By Lauren Wells
MIX 108
 2 days ago
If you live in Wisconsin, listen up. The Better Business Bureau is warning residents of a new scam they say is on the rise. A news outlet out of Green Bay first reported on the scam, saying it is aimed at taking people's personal information and banking information all at once.

MIX 108 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

