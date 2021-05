It's been a while since the Seahawks saw some free agent movement, either in or out of the Pacific Northwest. That finally changed Sunday night—in a minor way, that is. Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, safety Lano Hill - a 2017 third-round pick of Seattle's - has signed with the Panthers. This marks the third former Seahawk to make their way to Carolina this offseason, with tight end/defensive end Stephen Sullivan and receiver David Moore being the others.