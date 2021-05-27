The Maestro back in TFC lineup on Saturday against the Crew
For the first time this season, Toronto FC will have the services of star attacking midfielder Alejandro Pozuelo in the lineup this weekend. The Reds have fashioned a record in MLS league play this year of one win, three losses and two draws without Pozuelo on the field. The third-year TFC player has been out with a quad injury. But TFC coach Chris Armas said on Thursday that The Maestro will be available against the Columbus Crew on Saturday afternoon.www.thecragandcanyon.ca