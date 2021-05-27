The Maestro back in TFC lineup on Saturday against the Crew

Houston Dynamo FC is coming off a double game week with a win and a loss first getting three points against Sporting Kansas City at home and then a loss against the Colorado Rapids on the road. This time they’re back at BBVA Stadium taking on the Vancouver Whitecaps and will have Head Coach Tab Ramos back on the sideline following his suspension for getting sent off late in the match against SKC. With the added rest hopefully the Dynamo will have players back in the fold and ready for another Western Conference challenge.