A top commander with the Islamic Jihad militant group has reportedly been killed in an Israeli airstike in Gaza.Hussam Abu Harbeed’s death was confirmed by the Israeli military, according to Reuters, with the press agency further confirming the incident with a source within the militant group.The Israeli military reportedly said the Islamic Jihad northern division commander “was behind several anti-tank missile terror attacks against Israeli civilians”.His death could draw a severe response from the militant group as Israel continues to hammer sites associated with Hammas, including an underground tunnel system the Israeli military said is used by militants.It...