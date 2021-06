Multifamily developers are still figuring out how to adjust plans to account for record prices for construction materials, especially lumber. Though lumber prices have dropped from their record of $1,686 per thousand board feet on May 7 to $1,306 on May 19, the lower price still reflects a more than 260% increase from late last year, according to a CBRE report released on Monday. Though some developers have responded by using other materials, steel — the most common alternative — has also tripled in price since last year.