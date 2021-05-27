Joel Embiid Encouraged Ben Simmons to be Aggressive in Game 2 vs. Wizards

Ben Simmons was on the receiving end of a lot of criticism after the Sixers' game one victory over the Wizards. Although he came down with 15 rebounds and dished 15 assists, many were not satisfied with Simmons finishing the game with six points.

Based on how he performed in game two, Simmons looked to silence those critics. He came out aggressive and asserted himself as a scorer early.

Washington's three-guard lineup cannot match the size the Sixers have in their starting lineup. Tobias Harris did a great job attacking mismatches in Game 1, and Simmons did the same in Game 2.

Whether it was scoring in the post or line drives to the basket, Simmons made the Wizards pay for putting a guard on him. The three-time All-Star scored 12 points in the first quarter alone, hitting six of his first eight attempts.

Simmons and Embiid both led the team in scoring in their win in Game 2. Each totaling 22 points in the matchup. This offensive output should get the critics off Simmons' back until Game 3.

Washington throwing different looks at Embiid allowed the floor to open up for Simmons. The Wizards kept a man on Embiid at all times and doubled him on almost every touch.

Embiid was aware of this and hung around the perimeter at times throughout the game. The gravity he draws away from the rim opened up the lane for Simmons to go to work offensively.

During his postgame media availability, Embiid discussed this. Saying he went to Simmons and encouraged him to be aggressive at the rim.

"With the way they were guarding me, just the gravity got guys open. I just told him you got all the space and all the time in the world, just attack. Just be aggressive," said Embiid.

These first two games are a great example of Simmons' understanding of the game. In Game 1, he saw who the hot hands were and was willing to take a backseat scoring. Wednesday night, his number was called to score and exploit the defense, and he did so accordingly.

Embiid is going to draw a lot of attention throughout the postseason. His understanding to open up the floor for Simmons and Harris to attack is a testament to Embiid's high basketball IQ.

