Disaster Zone Podcast: Feeding America

LOS ANGELES, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lemonada Media , the podcast network that presents humanity unfiltered, today launches their newest original podcast, " No One is Coming to Save Us." This poignant and timely four-part series, peppered with the usual humor, wit and quest for solutions Lemonada listeners have come to expect, will shine a spotlight on America's childcare crisis and the people crushed by it. The series zooms in on the Ellis Early Learning Center in Boston, sharing diverse stories of families, providers and childcare workers. Award-winning journalist and mother of three Gloria Rivierahosts the series . Actress, activist and mother of two Kristen Bell appears in each episode as a special "Call It Like It Is" correspondent, to untangle some of the more complex issues with lightness and humor. The series is co-created with and presented by systems-change non-profit Neighborhood Villages.