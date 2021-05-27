newsbreak-logo
Disaster Zone Podcast: Feeding America

By Eric Holdeman
Government Technology
 2 days ago

Food banks play a role in disaster response. We have seen that happen during the coronavirus pandemic and during other types of disasters across the board. The latest Disaster Zone podcast, “Feeding America,” addresses that organization’s role in support of food banks all across the United States. The podcast description is below:

