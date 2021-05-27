Alumnus addresses nations leaders

Alumnus Michael Novitzki ’13 was part of a panel representing the Minnesota Section American Water Works Association (MN AWWA) that spoke to members of congress and senators about our nation’s water and infrastructure. The traditionally in-person event was held virtually this year and covered a variety of topics. The group discussed reauthorizing and boosting authorized funding for the beginning of the 2022 fiscal year for the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund (DWSRF) program and the Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act (WIFIA) project. The panel also discussed how to assist utilities to remove lead service lines to treat per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), and how to restore the tax-exempt benefits of advanced funding for municipal bonds.