Kevin Isbell Shares His Tips for Designing a Beautiful Bedroom
At his longtime clients’ Nantucket home, designer Kevin Isbell transformed a dated house into a unique retreat by using some of his tried-and-true design principles. Built in the 1990s, the structure had a number of outmoded architectural features. “We got rid of the tired concepts,” says Isbell, who is based out of Los Angeles, California, but boasts clients all over the globe. “It was really a cosmetic uplift.” That uplift is best evident in the primary bedroom, which gives a subtle nod to its island location and blends the very best of old and new. kevinisbell.com.www.nehomemag.com