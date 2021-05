The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency is urging state residents who lost a loved one to COVID19 to apply for federal funds available to help with funeral expenses. “We’ve had about 38 percent of those eligible in Tennessee for COVID-19 funeral to apply with FEMA for the benefit,” TEMA Director Patrick Sheehan said. “At this time, there is no application deadline, so funeral assistance is still available and can help many who faced an unexpected and tragic expense.”