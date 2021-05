Any Malibu High School student—and most of their parents—can tell you the challenges of the college admissions process. It’s fraught with hard-to-navigate applications, essays, transcripts and test scores—not to mention the anxiety of college tours, scholarships, tuition and financial aid. With so many hoops to jump through and decisions to be made, even without a pandemic, it’s one of the most stressful parts of high school. Despite the challenges of the year, it appears Malibu High School seniors have continued to land spots at many competitive colleges and universities.