Crews find 1913 letter in Stroh's beer bottle during Michigan Central Station restoration

By Amber Ainsworth
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT (FOX 2) - Crews working in Corktown's Michigan Central Station made a discovery hidden in the walls of the old train depot – a note in a bottle. The Stroh's beer bottle from 1913 was tucked in the wall near the ceiling in the main lobby of the station. Lukas Nielsen was removing an unstable wall with Leo Kimble on May 4 when he saw the bottle and told crews to stop because he thought it may be important.

