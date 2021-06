Google gave us an extensive look at Android 12 today during the official keynote at Google I/O 2021. At the same time, they updated the OS from Developer Preview to Beta status. Following this announcement, Xiaomi has announced that it will begin seeding its own official Android 12 beta to some of its devices in the Mi 11 series. Similar to last year, the first three Developer Preview updates are already out and available only for Pixel smartphones, while the first Beta update will finally allow more device manufacturers to offer the new update to a wider range of devices.