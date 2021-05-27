Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Jebel Sahaba: A succession of violence rather than a prehistoric war

By Authors
popular-archaeology.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCNRS—Since its discovery in the 1960s, the Jebel Sahaba cemetery (Nile Valley, Sudan), 13 millennia old, was considered to be one of the oldest testimonies to prehistoric warfare. However, scientists from the CNRS and the University of Toulouse – Jean Jaurès1 have re-analyzed the bones preserved in the British Museum (London) and re-evaluated their archaeological context. The results, published in Scientific Reports on May 27, 2021, show that it was not a single armed conflict but rather a succession of violent episodes, probably exacerbated by climate change.

popular-archaeology.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#War#Ice Age#Skeletons#Fractures#Archaeological Sites#Violent Conflict#Armed Conflict#Violent Death#Scientific Reports#African#Cnrs News#Prehistoric Warfare#Prehistory#Lake Aswan#Burial#Human Populations#Major Climatic Variations#Traces#Bones#Mass Death
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World
News Break
Science
Related
WorldUS News and World Report

Prehistoric Cemetery in Sudan Shows War Has Been Hell Forever

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - All was not well among the peoples who inhabited the east bank of the Nile River in northern Sudan some 13,400 years ago, as revealed by the battered bodies buried in a cemetery at one of the world's oldest sites showing human warfare. Researchers said on Thursday...
Worldallthatsinteresting.com

An Archaeology Student Out For A Walk Just Accidentally Discovered The Oldest Animal Carvings In Scotland

The prehistoric drawings clearly depict five red deer, including two with fully-grown antlers. They predate any similar images of animals by about 2,000 years. A Scottish archaeology student accidentally made the discovery of a lifetime while taking an evening walk. Hamish Fenton was cutting through Kilmartin Glen, a prehistoric Scottish landmark known for its mound tombs and geometric carvings, when he thought to look inside a cairn tomb on the outskirts of the ancient site.
Medical & Biotechgeneticliteracyproject.org

9 archaeological finds that have reshaped our views of human evolution

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. Here are nine of the most revealing discoveries that have changed our understanding of our early ancestors—and ourselves. …. 2. Prehistoric murals: Chiribiquete National Park, Colombia. Spanning eight...
Protestswschronicle.com

Commentary: Rather than riot, nonviolent peaceful protest works most often

In Myanmar in early March of this year, people began to attack and vandalize more than two dozen businesses. These rioters helped convince the military government of Myanmar to continue and to escalate the use of brutal crackdowns on all activists, up to and including the use of lethal force that left dozens dead over just one weekend in mid-March.
WorldTelegraph

Vaccinate the developing world rather than children, Government urged

Vaccinating children will do less to save lives than sending the jabs to Africa or India, a Government scientific advisor has warned. Professor Calum Semple, who sits on the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), said coronavirus was still at low levels in Britain and children were rarely impacted. The...
ScienceCNET

One of the biggest dinosaurs to ever walk the Earth discovered in Australia

Some 92 million years ago, "Cooper" got stuck in the mud. The slop sealed the fate of the gigantic, long-necked leaf-eating dinosaur, concealing its bones until 2007, when the beast's parts were unearthed, dug out from beneath a cattle and sheep station near the small Australian town of Eromanga, population 119, in southwest Queensland.
WildlifePhys.org

The genetic structures of closely related dragonflies in Yaeyama and Taiwan islands

The Amami, Okinawa region of Japan may be designated a World Heritage Site in July of 2021 based on the recent recommendation from the IUCN. The Iriomote wild cat is a symbolic species of the region, having evolved independently on the island. The area is home to many other highly endemic and unique evolutionary species. A research group comprised mostly of former students of Professor Koji Tojo's Faculty of Science lab of Shinshu University focused on the study of dragonflies, continuing from their previous study of their comparative embryogenesis. About 5,000 species of insects belonging to 26 families of the order Dragonfly are known in the world, but those with some gill-shaped protrusions on the abdomen of the larva are extremely rare. Professor Tojo's lab had been studying the Euphaea yayeyamana and the Bayadera brevicauda of the same Euphaeidae dragonfly family in Japan.
Charlottesville, VADaily Progress

Opinion/Letter: A 'statue' that connects rather than divides

I recently read an article, with photos, describing a pair of new monuments in central public spaces, one in a c ity in Poland and one in a city in Lithuania. Each is a vertical circle about 10 feet high with a possibly marble ring enclosing a round video screen. The screen shows in real time exactly what people are doing in front of the other identical circle in the other city — people who are, typically, waving back at you.
RelationshipsSlate

China Says Couples Can Now Have Three Children Rather Than Just Two

Married couples in China will be able to have as many as three children instead of two, the ruling Communist Party said Monday in a major shift in policy that comes as data show the country’s population is rapidly aging amid a decline in births. The world’s most populous country ended its long-held one-child policy in 2016 but that didn’t lead to the surge in births that many were expecting due in large part to how expensive it is to raise children in China’s cities. “To actively respond to the aging of the population … a couple can have three children,” state media Xinhua reported on Monday after a meeting of China’s political leadership led by President Xi Jinping. China’s leaders also said the country needs to raise the retirement age so people stay in the workforce longer.
WorldNews-Medical.net

Study finds high levels of lead in indigenous people in Peruvian Amazonia

Lead is a toxic metal, and its widespread use has led to significant environmental pollution and public health problems in many parts of the world. This has led the WHO to include it on a list of ten chemicals that cause serious health problems. However, lead poisoning continues to affect many population groups. A study published today in open access in the journal Environment International found high levels of lead in indigenous people in Peruvian Amazonia living near areas where oil extraction takes place. The research was led by Cristina O'Callaghan-Gordo, a professor and researcher in Health Sciences Studies at the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC) and the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal), a centre supported by the "la Caixa" Foundation and the National Institute of Health of Peru.
Wildlifephysiciansweekly.com

Effects of plant alkaloids on mitochondrial bioenergetic parameters.

By Patalas-Krawczyk Paulina,Malinska Dominika,Walczak Jaroslaw,Kratzer Gilles,Prill Monika,Michalska Bernadeta,Drabik Karolina,Titz Bjorn,Eb-Levadoux Yvan,Schneider Thomas,Szymański Jedrzej,Hoeng Julia,Peitsch C Manuel,Duszyński Jerzy,Szczepanowska Joanna,Van der Toorn Marco,Mathis Carole,Wieckowski R Mariusz. Mitochondria are among the first responders to various stress factors that challenge cell and tissue homeostasis. Various plant alkaloids have been investigated for their capacity to...
ScienceEurekAlert

Humboldt Research Fellowship for postdoctoral and experienced researchers

The Humboldt Research Fellowship is one of the most prestigious fellowships for researchers of all nations and disciplines. It sponsors outstanding international researchers to conduct research in Germany. In addition to the fellowship amount, the researchers benefit in particular from networking with the global network of Humboldt Fellows. Researchers from...
Sciencesciencecodex.com

A vital tool to study virus evolution in the test tube

Variants of viruses, such as that causing COVID-19, can now be quickly studied in the laboratory, even before they emerge in nature and become a major public health challenge. The University of Queensland, QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute, Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity, Monash University, and Queensland Health have developed a technology to manipulate viruses synthetically allowing rapid analysis and mapping of new potential virus variants.
Sciencetechnologynetworks.com

Exploiting Natural Disease Resistance in Mammals To Advance Drug Development

In order to develop new therapeutics, natural disease resistance in humans can be used. However, this endeavor remains a challenge as there are not sufficient numbers of humans resistant to enough conditions. Researchers are therefore exploring alternative strategies in efforts to develop novel therapeutics. As humans share 90% of their DNA with mammals, natural disease resistance across all mammals could be used as one such strategy.
WildlifePosted by
TheConversationAU

Ancient bilby and bandicoot fossils shed light on the mystery of marsupial evolution

Bilbies and bandicoots are less famous than koalas and kangaroos, but several species of these small Australian marsupials are highly threatened. Most of us are unlikely to encounter the nocturnal mammals in the wild, though some species of bandicoots are familiar visitors to gardens in urban areas. Bandicoots and bilbies are also elusive in the fossil record. Fewer than 25 fossil species have been named to date. Our research published in Alcheringa: An Australasian Journal of Palaeontology, describes the discovery of new fossil species. These include the oldest known bilby and bandicoot fossils, which will allow us to understand better the...
Astronomysuperhits1027.com

Religious Expert says Thursday’s Eclipse will Signal the End of the World

Earthlings have until Thursday to get their affairs in order — if Pastor Paul Begley is right. The Indiana-based evangelist says this Thursday’s “Ring of Fire” solar eclipse, which will turn the sun into a burning crescent for Russian stargazers, will be a sign from God that the end is near. As proof, he points to Genesis 1:14, which reads, “And God said, ‘Let there be lights in the expanse of the sky to distinguish between the day and the night, and let them be signs to mark the seasons and days and years.’”
WildlifePhys.org

New research shows that Siberian Neanderthals ate both plants and animals

Neanderthals, extinct cousins of modern humans, occupied Western Eurasia before disappearing and although it was once thought that they traveled as far east as Uzbekistan, in recent years an international research team with the participation of the University of Valencia discovered that they reached two thousand kilometers further East, to the Altai Mountains of Siberia. An international research team led by Domingo Carlos Salazar, CIDEGENT researcher of excellence at the University of Valencia, published today in the Journal of Human Evolution the first attempt to document the diet of a Neanderthal through a unique combination of stable isotope analysis and identification of plant micro-remnants in an individual.
WildlifeNews-Medical.net

Researchers use a unique approach to document the diet of Neanderthals

Neanderthals, extinct cousins of modern humans, occupied Western Eurasia before disappearing and although it was once thought that they travelled as far east as Uzbekistan, in recent years an international research team with the participation of the University of Valencia discovered that they reached two thousand kilometers further East, to the Altai Mountains of Siberia.