Jebel Sahaba: A succession of violence rather than a prehistoric war

The Amami, Okinawa region of Japan may be designated a World Heritage Site in July of 2021 based on the recent recommendation from the IUCN. The Iriomote wild cat is a symbolic species of the region, having evolved independently on the island. The area is home to many other highly endemic and unique evolutionary species. A research group comprised mostly of former students of Professor Koji Tojo's Faculty of Science lab of Shinshu University focused on the study of dragonflies, continuing from their previous study of their comparative embryogenesis. About 5,000 species of insects belonging to 26 families of the order Dragonfly are known in the world, but those with some gill-shaped protrusions on the abdomen of the larva are extremely rare. Professor Tojo's lab had been studying the Euphaea yayeyamana and the Bayadera brevicauda of the same Euphaeidae dragonfly family in Japan.