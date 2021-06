For the fifth time in program history, Georgia softball is going to the Women’s College World Series. UGA defeated No. 4 national seed Florida 6-0 to take the best-of-three Gainesville Super Regional 2-0 and earn a spot in Oklahoma City. The Bulldogs relied on the same formula from Friday’s 4-0 win as Mary Wilson Avant shut down Gator hitters and the longball lit up the scoreboard.