Evansville, IN

Chemo Buddies New Wig Shop Offers Free Wigs to Cancer Patients

By Ryan O'Bryan
My 1053 WJLT
My 1053 WJLT
 3 days ago
For many cancer patients, losing their hair is a common side effect of the chemotherapy treatments they receive to remove whatever form of cancer is attacking their body. That loss can be traumatizing for those patients whose bodies and minds are already stressed beyond belief from dealing with their cancer diagnosis. With hair often being a focal point of our appearance and identity, losing it may feel like losing a bit of ourselves. While some may see the loss as a part of the healing process, others may not be comfortable with the idea. For that fall into the second camp, Chemo Buddies is offering a solution.

My 1053 WJLT

My 1053 WJLT

