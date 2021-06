The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G, arguably the best value for money Samsung flagship device is now available for Rs 41,999 on Amazon. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G version was launched just a couple of months ago for Rs 47,999 in India. And, now thanks to the deal, you can grab the device for Rs 6,000 less. Unlike most deals, the current deal on the Galaxy S20 FE 5G is not a price drop or card discount, instead, it is a coupon discount. The discount is applicable to all the users across the Amazon app and website.