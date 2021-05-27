newsbreak-logo
NFL

49ers Worked Out LB Brandon Marshall

By Logan Ulrich
nfltraderumors.co
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to Adam Schefter, the 49ers worked out LB Brandon Marshall today. Linebacker is an area that San Francisco could use a little bit more depth at. Marshall, 31, is a former fifth-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2012. However, he lasted just over a year in Jacksonville before he was waived at the start of the 2013 season and later signed to the Broncos practice squad.

NFLnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Giants co-owner: Saquon Barkley might not be ready for Week 1

On Wednesday, the NFL released the regular-season schedule, which has the New York Giants opening the 2021 campaign against the Denver Broncos. But last week, Giants co-owner Jon Tisch talked to TMZ and indicated running back Saquon Barkley, who’s recovering from a torn ACL in his right knee, might not be ready for Week 1.
NFLnfltraderumors.co

Broncos Signing OLB Pita Taumoepenu & OT Cody Conway

According to Mike Klis, the Broncos are signing OLB Pita Taumoepenu and OT Cody Conway. Both players tried out for Denver at rookie minicamp this past weekend. Taumoepenu, 27, is a former sixth-round pick of the 49ers back in 2017. He agreed to a four-year, $2.5 million contract, but was waived coming out of the preseason in 2018.
NFLMile High Report

Broncos OTA Phase II to begin Monday

After a disappointing career in Denver clouded by injuries and a year deferred over COVID concerns, fans were finally ready to see what Ja’Wuan James could do. Then he tore his Achilles tendon during a workout away from team facilities. DaeSean Hamilton, a member of a crowded receiver’s room, was on the cusp of being traded right before he tore his ACL during a workout also being conducted outside the team facility. The Denver Broncos have made it clear that they will be voiding money owed on contracts where players are injured while avoiding the team’s offseason training activities.
NFLnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Broncos hire Kelly Kleine as exec director of football ops

The Denver Broncos named Kelly Kleine as the executive director of football operations, a move that purportedly makes her the highest-ranking female in scouting in the history of the NFL. Kleine reports directly to general manager George Paton, with whom she worked for nine years in Minnesota. Kleine was with...
NFLESPN

Broncos' Kleine highest-ranking female scouting exec in NFL

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. --  The Denver Broncos have hired former Vikings scouting executive Kelly Kleine as executive director of football operations and special adviser to the general manager. That makes Kleine the highest-ranking woman in football operations at an NFL club. Additionally, she's believed to be the highest-ranking female scouting...
NFLMile High Report

Why we need to trade for Aaron Rogers

When I write this, don't get me wrong, I would love for Drew Lock to suddenly turn into an elite QB and become the face of the franchise and lead the Broncos to multiple SB titles. And while that may not be impossible, it is is also unlikely. I think we can all agree Aaron Rogers is one of the better QB's to play the game and will surely go into the HOF after his career is over. To be able to draft those types of QBs is rare, and teams can go decades without drafting one or even their life of the franchise. Case in point, look at the Denver Broncos. We have never drafted a HOF QB, yes I know Elway we traded for, but that was after the draft and Elway threatened to go play for the Yankees versus the Colts. Remember we passed on Jim Kelly and Dan Marino in that draft to take Chris Hinton with the idea of Steve DeBerg or Mark Herman being the QB the following year. It wasn't until the NFL nixed the Raiders offer that the Broncos were able to slide in and grab Elway. When arguably the best QB that the franchise ever drafted is Jay Cutler, then that speaks volumes of how hard it is to draft that franchise QB. Lets look at the New England Patriots. Everyone says look, Tom Brady lasted till the 6th round and Pats were able to develop him into the GOAT. Yes that was a miracle of circumstance and the player getting an opportunity, but had Drew Bledsoe not been injured the season Brady got his shot, it's likely we never would of heard of Tom Brady as anyone other than a great backup QB.
NFLxflnewsroom.com

TSL’s Generals Secure Former Super Bowl Champion Brandon Marshall

With week two of The Spring League right around the corner, we’re getting blockbuster news out of the league. Just now, The Spring League announced that former Denver Broncos linebacker and Super Bowl Champion Brandon Marshall will be joining Ryan Mallett and the Generals. Brandon Marshall was selected in the...
NFL9News

More than 70 Broncos players show up Monday for start of Phase II offseason program

DENVER — The boycott has developed some serious cracks. At least 71 Broncos – some put the estimate at more than 75 – showed up for the first day of the NFL’s Phase II offseason program. That’s well up from 20 or so players who attended the four-week Phase I conditioning program. The Broncos have 90 players on their offseason roster.
NFLnfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Titans

Broncos RB Melvin Gordon would like to see Drew Lock play with more confidence going forward and believes the quarterback has the talent to be successful. “I just want to see Drew be more confident,” Gordon said, via Kevin Patra of Around the NFL. “I feel like he got the swagger to do what he needs to do. I feel like he got the talent to do what he needs to do. He’s just got to have that confidence in himself. I think right now he’s stuck with trying to, instead of just proving it to himself, he might be stuck trying to prove it to the fans and to the coaches and to all these coaches that, hey, I’m the guy. He’s been battling. It’s just like he hears the noise. We all like to say we’re ignoring it, but we hear it, we hear it. And he hears it. I think he’s just got to get over that, man. He got the swagger, he got the confidence, fearless out there, he’s not afraid to chance it and give a guy an opportunity.”
NFLWILX-TV

Broncos Add High Ranking Female Executive

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) - The Denver Broncos have hired Kelly Kleine as executive director of football operations and special adviser to the general manager. She is believed to be the highest-ranking female scouting executive ever with an NFL team. Kleine spent the last nine seasons working with Broncos first-year GM George Paton with the Minnesota Vikings. Kleine most recently served as the Vikings’ manager of player personnel/college scout from 2019 to 2020.
NFLUSA Today

Vic Fangio comments on Broncos' right tackle situation

After tearing his Achilles earlier this month, right tackle Ja’Wuan James was released by the Denver Broncos last Friday. Denver did not select any offensive tackles in the draft, so they were obviously counting on James to start in 2021 before his injury. Now that James is off the roster, the Broncos will hold a competition to replace him.
NBAPosted by
Cavaliers Nation

Brandon Marshall thanks Kevin Love for kickstarting conversations about mental health

Though Cleveland Cavaliers big man Kevin Love didn’t have a remarkably successful year on the court this season, he continues to make major strides off of it. As fans know, Love has been leading the charge when it comes to professional athletes opening up about their challenges with mental health. Love has been praised by many of his colleagues for his bravery on that front.
NFLYardbarker

Las Vegas Raiders All-Time Top Five: Kickers

The guy they call “Seabass” was selected by the Raiders in the first round (No. 17 overall) of the 2000 NFL Draft out of Florida State, and while some people questioned selecting a kicker in the first round, he became the leading scorer in Silver and Black history. The 6-1, 260-pound Janikowski was born in Poland, where he was a standout soccer player, and moved to the United States when he was 17. He was a star player on the Seabreeze High soccer team in Daytona Beach, Fla., but the football coach recruited him for his senior year and he kicked four field goals of more than 50 yards. Not only that, the left-footed Janikowski reportedly kicked an 82-yard field goal in practice and was named to USA Today’s 1996 High School All-American team. Janikowski accepted a scholarship to Florida State and played for legendary coach Bobby Bowden, who said: “Boy, have you ever thought about how many national championships we might have won if we had Janikowski every year of my career?” Seabass made 66-of-83 field goal attempts and 126-of-129 extra points for 324 points in three years for the Seminoles, third-best in school history, and probably would have been the all-time leading scorer at Florida State had he not declared he was turning pro after his junior year. Before leaving, Janikowski kicked a 32-yard field goal and five extra points as the Seminoles defeated Virginia Tech, 46-29, in the 2000 Sugar Bowl to win the National Championship for a second straight year. Seabass was selected to the All-American team for the second straight season and also won a second Lou Groza Award as the best kicker in college football. After overcoming a few legal problems, Janikowski had something of a disappointing rookie year for the Raiders, making 22-of-32 field goal attempts, only 68.8 percent, but he did make all 46 of his extra-point tries. He made up for it the next year by making 23-of-28 field-goal tries, 82.1 percent, and all 42 of his extra-point attempts, and he made 50 more in a row before finally missing one in his fourth season, and just kept getting better. On Sept. 12, 2011, in a Monday Night Football Game against the Denver Broncos, Janikowski tied Tom Dempsey’s record for the longest field goal in NFL history with a 63-yarder, although that mark has since been broken. Seabass played 17 seasons for the Raiders, making 414-of-515 field goal attempts and 557-of-562 extra points while setting the franchise scoring record with 1,799 points, obliterating George Blanda’s mark of 863. Janikowski missed the 2016 season because of a back injury and signed with the Seattle Seahawks for his final season in 2017. He made 22-of-27 field-goal attempts and 48-of-51 extra-point tries, closing out a career in which he made 80.4 percent of his field-goal tries and 98.5 percent of his extra-point attempts. Janikowski kicked a field goal of 50 yards or more in every one of his 18 seasons except for 2005 when his longest was 49 yards. He is 10th on the NFL’s all-time scoring list with 1,913 points. Incredibly, Seabass made the Pro Bowl only in 2011, but he still should be a shoo-in for the Pro Football Hall of Fame when he becomes eligible in 2023.
NFLnfltraderumors.co

Broncos Work Out Four Players

According to Mike Klis, the Broncos worked out four players this week, all special teamers. Klis mentions Galitz, 23, worked out for the Vikings last year when Broncos GM George Paton was still in Minnesota. He formerly played at Baylor and had a stint in the XFL. He also noted...