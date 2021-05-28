St Lucie County Single Family Homes April 2021 Market Report. The April 2021, St Lucie County Single Family Home market continues to show impressive yearly improvements with very strong sales activity. Closed and pending sales were both up when compared to last year. Closed sales were up by 47.3% for the month compared to last year (in March they were up by 7.7%). New sales under contract (new pending sales) increased by 34.6% (they were up by 37.1% last month).