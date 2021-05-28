Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Lucie County, FL

St Lucie County Single Family Homes April 2021 Market Report

By Gabe Sanders
stuartfloridarealestatenews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSt Lucie County Single Family Homes April 2021 Market Report. The April 2021, St Lucie County Single Family Home market continues to show impressive yearly improvements with very strong sales activity. Closed and pending sales were both up when compared to last year. Closed sales were up by 47.3% for the month compared to last year (in March they were up by 7.7%). New sales under contract (new pending sales) increased by 34.6% (they were up by 37.1% last month).

stuartfloridarealestatenews.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Saint Lucie County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Real Estate
State
Florida State
County
Saint Lucie County, FL
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Market#Single Family Homes#Lucie#Single Family Homes#Median Home Prices#Home Sales#Inventory#Martin County#March#Closed Sales#Pending Sales#Market Information#Contract#Historical Archives
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Markets
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
Market Data
Related
Saint Lucie County, FLcw34.com

Animal rescues brace for influx following St. Lucie fire

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — As a wildfire claimed almost 100 acres in St. Lucie County, wildlife lovers are working to save the animals injured and left without homes. “The idea is to get them back out there, to reunite them with its life path,” said Winnie Burns of Creature Safe Place in Fort Pierce.
Saint Lucie County, FLtreasurecoast.com

St. Lucie residents find themselves in a stinky situation with Waste Pro

St. Lucie residents find themselves in a stinky situation with Waste Pro. St. Lucie County, Fl (treasurecoast.com) –Waste Pro, the county’s trash-collection contractor since 2004, has received nearly 8,700 complaints in the past 15 months from residents in unincorporated county, records show, complaining that trash and yard waste pickup was delayed or repeatedly missed for months.
Saint Lucie County, FLtreasurecoast.com

May Nature Be With You, Thanks to St. Lucie County Guided Hikes

LUCIE COUNTY – Get out and explore St. Lucie County’s nature preserves before the Environmental Resources Department’s free guided hikes program wraps up for the season. This free program provides guided hikes on the county’s more than 11,000 acres of nature preserves covering everything from stargazing to kayaking. Based on...
Saint Lucie County, FLPosted by
Knowhere Treasure Coast

St. Lucie County commissioners nix planned migrant housing

Commissioners denied Happy Foods LLC’s request to construct laborer housing in St. Lucie County. Photo SLC. In a 3-2 vote, members of the St. Lucie County Commission on May 4 denied a request by Happy Foods LLC for a conditional use to construct temporary housing for up to 96 migrant citrus grove laborers. Commissioners Cathy Townsend and Sean Mitchell voted to approve the request.
Saint Lucie County, FLcw34.com

St. Lucie County Firefighters help deliver baby

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — There's a whole new meaning to "baby on board" for one firefighter crew. Five St. Lucie County firefighters got to help with a special delivery on Thursday. 911 Dispatcher Jada Webb took a call around 6:22 p.m. from a woman who was in labor....
Saint Lucie County, FLcbs12.com

St. Lucie Co. Fire District put new Engine 14 into service

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The St. Lucie County Fire District officially put new Engine 14 into service after a traditional "Push-In" ceremony Wednesday afternoon. The ceremony, which took place at Fire Station 14 in St. Lucie West, included a wet-down and blessing of the new apparatus. The ceremony...
Saint Lucie County, FLwflx.com

Water safety events in St. Lucie County

With summer just around the corner, the St. Lucie County Parks and Recreation Department wants to help keep you and your family safe around the water. It is hosting an International Water Safety Day event on May 15. The event is being held at the Lakewood Park Pool in Fort...