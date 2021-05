“Growing up in a big family we were committed birthday celebrators…Birthdays are a natural time to look back and see where we’ve been, because life has a way of taking us places we’d never imagined,” begins Rev. Dr. Amy Butler, Interim Senior Minister at National City Christian Church in Washington, DC. Today, on Pentecost Sunday, the birthday of the church, Butler preaches a sermon called “If We Knew Then” based on Acts 2:1-21. Butler says, “Seems like a good time to look back to gather the courage to move forward, because the first disciples and all of us can definitely look at each other and say: Wow, if we only knew then what we know now…!”