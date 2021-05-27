newsbreak-logo
Lions Hosting RB Todd Gurley For Visit

By Logan Ulrich
nfltraderumors.co
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to Adam Schefter, the Lions are hosting free-agent RB Todd Gurley for a visit. Gurley has a lot of familiarity with some other members of the Lions offense so it would be interesting if he ends up signing. Detroit already has D’Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams on the roster...

