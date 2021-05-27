newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

'There's more work to do' — Ricketts hails historic legislative tax cuts in addressing senators

By DON WALTON Lincoln Journal Star
doniphanherald.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Pete Ricketts saluted the 2021 Legislature on Thursday for what he described as an historic record of tax reduction as it completed its regular session in a challenging pandemic year. Senators will return to Lincoln in mid-September to tackle the contentious task of redistricting legislative and congressional districts. In...

www.doniphanherald.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nebraska State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Ricketts
Person
Joni Albrecht
Person
Steve Erdman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Exemptions#Tax Bills#Sex Education#Tax Cuts#Legislature#State Budget#Legislative Action#Tax#State Spending#Senators#Tax Reduction#Gov Pete Ricketts#Property Tax Relief#Governor#Public Schools#Increases#Revenue#Military Veterans#Annual Growth#Omaha
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Politicsblogforarizona.net

#AZGOP Budget Has Flat Tax & Tax Breaks But Lacks Votes (video)

The House Appropriations Committee was debating the budget as I drove to the Capitol on Tuesday morning. The Republicans started the budget process by introducing the 11 bills that make up the coming fiscal year’s budget on Monday, May 24. Except for leaked documents and rumors, this was the first time the Democrats and the public were able to see the whole proposal (available here).
PoliticsNorwalk Hour

Legislative panel to hammer out compromise state budget plan

BOSTON (AP) — The debate over a new state budget now heads to a Legislative conference committee after the Massachusetts Senate this week passed its version of the $47.7 billion budget for the 2022 fiscal year beginning July 1. The Senate added $63.7 million to the proposed budget over the...
Income TaxPosted by
Panhandle Post

Gov. Ricketts calls legislative session 'historic'

Governor Pete Ricketts highlighted the historic results of the First Session of the 107th Legislature in his annual “Sine Die” address to the Unicameral on the final day of its 2021 regular session. The budget passed by Senators provides combined tax relief of over $1.8 billion to Nebraskans over the next two years. That’s the greatest amount of tax relief any Legislature has delivered in at least a quarter-century—and likely the largest amount in the history of the State of Nebraska. This represents an average of 18.5% of the State’s budget over the next two years.
Lincoln, NEhuskeradio.com

Legislature Adjourns Sine Die

The 107th Legislature, first session, adjourned sine die May 27. Lincoln Sen. Mike Hilgers, Speaker of the Legislature, thanked senators and staff for their hard work, acknowledging the efforts of many to complete an uninterrupted and “tremendously difficult” session during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. “The things we put in place — all-day committee hearings, the submitted written testimony, everything else that made life so difficult for so many — were really the keys to allow us to get our work done,” he said.
Educationmichiganradio.org

Gov. Whitmer calls for big boost in state education spending

Governor Gretchen Whitmer says she wants to use federal COVID relief funds and a surprise increase in state tax revenue to invest more in public education in Michigan. Whitmer’s proposes $1.7 billion in one-time funding and over $900 million for ongoing investment. A key part of the governor’s plan is...
Lincoln, NEOmaha.com

Nebraska Legislature adjourns 'historic' session that provided tax cuts, help for military families

LINCOLN — The State Legislature on Thursday adjourned its 2021 session that state leaders labeled "historic" due to the increased tax relief provided. Gov. Pete Ricketts said that the $1.8 billion in property tax credits and other tax cuts provided by lawmakers over the next two years were "the most, the greatest, the biggest in a quarter century and probably in the history of Nebraska."
PoliticsKETV.com

Gov. Ricketts praises lawmakers for 'historic' tax relief session

Gov. Pete Ricketts praised lawmakers for passing 'historic' tax relief legislation during challenging times. "This body will provide over $1.8 billion in tax relief over the course of the next two years," Ricketts said. He addressed senators as they wrapped up their 90-day session six days early. "This is the...
Income Taxhuskeradio.com

Gov. Ricketts Signs Legislation for Military Retirement Pay Tax Relief

Governor Pete Ricketts signed Legislative Bill (LB) 387 into law, allowing 100% of military retirement pay to be exempted from Nebraska income tax starting January 1, 2022. The bill was sponsored by Senator Tom Brewer of Gordon at the request of Gov. Ricketts and prioritized by Senator Tim Gragert of Creighton. It passed final reading with a 47-0 vote. “This is a great win for our state, for Nebraska’s job creators, and for military families looking to put down roots in Nebraska,” said Gov. Ricketts. “Thank you to the Legislature for building on our previous work and for continuing to make our state more veteran and military friendly.” “We want veterans, military retirees, and their families to come to Nebraska and to stay in Nebraska,” said Nebraska Department of Veterans’ Affairs Director John Hilgert. “We continue to make Nebraska more veteran and military friendly, and the broad support for this bill from the Legislature to the Governor’s Office shows that our state is united and truly committed to that goal.”
PoliticsNews Channel Nebraska

Ricketts signs bill providing tax exemption for retired military

Governor Pete Ricketts signed a bill into law Tuesday - LB 387 - providing a 100% income exemption for military retirement from state income tax. The military retirement bill was first introduced January 14. It was presented and passed on May 19. At the request of Ricketts, the military retirement...
Omaha, NEkfornow.com

Legislative Overrides Three Ricketts Vetoes

Senator John McCollister of Omaha, Sponsor of L.B. 108. (Courtesy of Nebraska Legislature) Lincoln, NE (May 26, 2021) The Nebraska Legislature override Governor Pete Ricketts’ vetoes of three bills and all three of the accompanying appropriations bills. L.B.108, sponsored by Senator John McCollister of Omaha, raises eligibility for the Federally...
Omaha, NEWOWT

Gov. Ricketts addresses child care changes

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Last week many child care providers in the Omaha metro said they were blindsided by proposed changes of regulations for child care facilities. One of the biggest concerns in the more than 250-page proposal was the change proposing reductions in the number of children in each room of a child care facility. Today, Gov. Pete Ricketts said because of those concerns, the state would take another look at those proposed changes.
Presidential ElectionLincoln Journal Star

Letter: Ricketts wrong to side with Kemp

Gov. Pete Ricketts has expressed solidarity with Georgia’s Gov. Brian Kemp, who signed into state law voter "reform" that silences and suppresses the votes of those who handed Georgia to Democratic presidential and Senate candidates in November. Regardless of one’s political perspective, one can't help but see this misguided attempt...
Gamblinglegalsportsreport.com

Nebraska Sports Betting Bill Passes Legislature, Heads To Governor

Nebraska sports betting received a nod of approval from the state’s legislators Thursday. The unicameral legislature passed LB 561 with an emergency clause, 44-3. The gaming expansion bill that includes retail sports betting in Nebraska now awaits the signature of Gov. Pete Ricketts. Voters approved the expansion into casino gaming...
Politicschautauquatoday.com

Borrello, Byrne call on state lawmakers to pass ethics bill

Area State Senator George Borrello is joining a downstate Assembly member in introducing legislation in both chambers which would prohibit statewide elected officials and certain appointed officers from writing and selling a book during their term in public office. The Sunset Bay Republican and Assemblyman Kevin Byrne made the announcement at a news conference on Wednesday. The proposal comes after concerns were raised about Governor Andrew Cuomo profiting from his book, American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic, about his handling of the pandemic. The Governor's tax returns were released to the public on Tuesday, revealing he received more than $5 million from the sale of his book. Byrne, a Republican from Mahopac, says he already has 10 co-sponsors on his bill.
Arizona Statekawc.org

Arizona Legislators Work Towards Tax Cuts For Upcoming Budget Plan

PHOENIX -- With the state flush with cash, Republican legislators are circling in on a plan to permanently cut $1.5 billion in annual tax collections over the next several years. The proposal would implement a flat 2.5% state income tax rate. That compares with the current graduated structure that has...
Lincoln, NENew Haven Register

Gov. Ricketts tweaks new rules requiring media credentials

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts tweaked his new policy requiring news outlets to apply for access to his press conferences, but media groups are still questioning the rules. Ricketts' spokesman Taylor Gage defended the credentialing system. “We believe that it is a fair process for all involved,”...
Lincoln, NENorfolk Daily News

Highway bonding bill opposed by Gov. Ricketts delayed

LINCOLN - A highway bonding bill, LB 542, opposed by Governor Pete Ricketts is being delayed until 2022. The bill would have authorized up to $450 million in highway construction bond financing. Ricketts tells News Talk WJAG, highway bonding is basically borrowing money from future generations to pay for things...